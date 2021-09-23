Local Sports Report 9/23/21: Liberty County football picks up first win, Savannah Arts volleyball rolls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Liberty County pulled out its first victory of the year in football, 22-20, in overtime against the Johnson Atom Smashers.



After ending regulation tied at 14, the two teams went to overtime. Panther running back Mason Diaz plowed in from a yard away to equalize the score at 20 following a Johnson TD, then converted the subsequent two-point conversion to win the game.



Liberty County (1-2) hosts Southeast Bulloch on Oct. 1, while Johnson (1-4) goes on the road against Groves.

Savannah Arts volleyball defeated Effingham County in straight sets at The Pit to run its record to 13-2 on the year.



Catch highlights from both games in the video above!