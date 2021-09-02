Local Sports Report 9/2/21: St. Vincent’s volleyball wins triangular, South Effingham softball pitches a shutout

(WSAV) – The St. Vincent’s Academy volleyball team picked up its biggest win of the season Tuesday night.
The Saints won in three sets against both Country Day and previously unbeaten Savannah Arts Academy to climb above .500 on the season.
Meanwhile, South Effingham softball stayed perfect in regional play with an 8-0 win over Glynn Academy.
Check out the highlights and scores above!
