Local Sports Report 9/16/21: Benedictine, Brunswick roll to Thursday victories

(WSAV) – The Benedictine Cadets have only had one losing season in 10 full years of Danny Britt’s tenure on the sidelines. Even though Benedictine was 1-2 coming into its matchup with Wayne County, the smart money did not have the Cadets staying that way for long.

Benedictine took advantage of three Justin Thomas touchdowns to rout Wayne County, 51-7. After Wayne County evened the game at seven with 2:30 left in the first quarter, the Cadets rolled off 44 unanswered points. Thomas scored on runs of 12, 46 and 10 yards to power the BC offense to a rout.



The win elevates Benedictine to 2-2 ahead of a marquee matchup with Ware County next Friday. Wayne County falls to 0-4 and will travel to Appling County for its Week 6 game.

On a rainy night at Glynn County Stadium, the Brunswick Pirates flexed their muscles against the visiting Islands Sharks, 41-6.



Leon Charlton scored two rushing touchdowns for the Pirates to help improve their record to 4-0.



Brunswick will play its annual rivalry game against Glynn Academy next week.