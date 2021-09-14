Local Sports Report 9/14/21: Savannah State hosts Coastal Georgia in volleyball, No-hitters in high school softball and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday night saw Savannah State and Coastal Georgia clash in volleyball, St. Andrew’s softball host Stratford Academy and an incredible pair of no-hitters from Islands High School.

