SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday night saw Savannah State and Coastal Georgia clash in volleyball, St. Andrew’s softball host Stratford Academy and an incredible pair of no-hitters from Islands High School.
Check out the video for the highlights!
Local Sports Report 9/14/21: Savannah State hosts Coastal Georgia in volleyball, No-hitters in high school softball and more
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday night saw Savannah State and Coastal Georgia clash in volleyball, St. Andrew’s softball host Stratford Academy and an incredible pair of no-hitters from Islands High School.