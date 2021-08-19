Local Sports Report 8/19/21: Johnson football comes up just short to open season, South Effingham softball wins rivalry game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) The Johnson Atom Smashers kicked off the 2021 high school football regular season Thursday night before any of their fellow Coastal Empire squads.



Johnson traveled to Martinez, Georgia to take on the Augusta Christian Lions and walked out with a 28-21 loss to open the season.



A second-quarter interception by Johnson’s James Gerald with the team trailing 7-0 set up a one-yard touchdown plunge by Nolan Bacon to even the score, but the Atom Smashers surrendered 21 unanswered points after that.



With less than 3:30 remaining, the Atom Smashers embarked on a 99-yard drive that ended in a touchdown to cut the score to one possession with 0:30 left in regulation. However, they could not recover the ensuing onside kick.



Johnson will return to action against the New Hampstead Phoenix on Friday, August 27 at Pooler Stadium.

In other sports, Islands volleyball knocked off Calvary Day in straight sets in a battle of Elite Eight playoff teams from 2020.

Meanwhile, South Effingham softball knocked off Effingham County, 9-1, by scoring eight unanswered runs.