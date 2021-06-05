Local Sports Report 6-5-21: Bananas stay unbeaten, Tormenta SC gets much-needed win

(WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas are off to one heck of a start.



With a 10-4 win over the Macon Bacon, the Bananas are now 7-0 on the season, with four of their wins coming over the Bacon.



The Bananas took the lead with a three-run second inning and proceeded to score at least one run in each of the next four innings afterward.

Lost footage from two hours ago: Livan Reinoso turns into Forrest Gump after scoring at home 🏃🏃🏃 pic.twitter.com/ZKJZndth5t — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) June 6, 2021

Designated hitter Livan Reinoso drove in two runs for the Bananas while reliver Knicko Billings contributed six strikeouts.

Tormenta SC got the full three points against the Chattanooga Red Wolves, winning 1-0 in a rain-soaked affair at Erk Russell Park.



Azaad Liadi’s goal in the 59th minute of the match proved to be the difference for Tormenta, which moved to 2-6 on the year.

Next up for Tormenta is a home-and-home matchup with Toronto FC II. They will play at Toronto on Wednesday before returning home on Sunday for an 8 p.m. kick.