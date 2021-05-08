Local Sports Report 5-8-21: Habersham moves on to baseball title, HHCA captures SCISA girls soccer championship

(WSAV)- The Habersham School’s game three victory over Harvester Christian in the semifinals of the GAPPS 1-A playoffs had none of the drama from the first two games.



Habersham jumped all over Harvester’s pitching in a 13-3 win. A six-run third inning blew the game wide open, with freshman Luke Rowland’s grand slam leading the way.



Habersham will now face Vidalia Heritage for the state title. There will be a doubleheader in Vidalia on May 14, with a game three on May 15 if necessary.

St. Andrew’s boys soccer lost in the second round of the GISA playoffs against Augusta Prep Day by a final of 3-2.



Alex Schmacht’s goal in the 77th minute proved to be the game-winner for Augusta Prep.



The Lions finished the season at 10-2-1, having outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 60 to 8.

Hilton Head Christian Academy sent both its boys and girls soccer teams to the SCISA 2A state title match.



The girls prevailed over Christian Academy, 3-0, to win the title.



The boys lost to Oakbrook Prep, 2-1, on a golden goal in overtime.