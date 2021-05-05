Local Sports Report 5-5-21: Islands boys soccer makes Final Four

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) -- Ethan Allen is staging the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home in Richmond Hill. The home isn't quite ready for furniture, but Dawn Harris, Ethan Allen Southeast Coastal Region Managing Director, showed WSAV's Ben Senger the design plan.

The furniture does not come with the home, but Ethan Allen is offering a $5,000 bonus prize. Those who purchase a $100 Dream Home ticket by Friday at midnight will be entered in a separate drawing for the shopping spree.