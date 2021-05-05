Local Sports Report 5-5-21: Islands boys soccer makes Final Four

It was another action-packed night of playoffs across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. We’ve got all your final scores right here!
SCHSL GIRLS SOCCER Round One
Aiken 3, Hilton Head Island 5
SCISA BASEBALL
Cardinal Newman 11, Hilton Head Prep 6
SCHSL BOYS SOCCER Round One
North Augusta 1, Hilton Head Island 1 (North Augusta advances on PKs)
GHSA BOYS SOCCER Elite Eight
Flowery Branch 1, Islands 2
Southeast Whitfield 2, Benedictine 0
Westminster 5, Savannah Arts 1
Georgia Military 6, Claxton 1
GHSA BASEBALL Round of 16 (Best-of-three series)
Tatnall Square defeats Country Day (7-0, 13-1)
South Effingham splits with Lee County (2-5, 2-0, Game 3 is 4:30 p.m. Thursday)
Jeff Davis defeats Fitzgerald (4-3, Game Three)
Houston County defeats Richmond Hill (10-2, 10-0)
Valdosta defeats Statesboro (3-2, 3-2)