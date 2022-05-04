Lots more baseball to show you tonight! Several area stalwarts advanced in the GHSA playoffs while others bowed out. Here are your local scores:
CLASS 6A
Allatoona 3, South Effingham 0 (Elimination Game 3)
Lassiter 6, Richmond Hill 2 (Elimination Game 3)
CLASS 5A
Ware County 8, Blessed Trinity 5 (Ware Co wins series 2-0)
CLASS 4A
Benedictine 13, NW Whitfield 3 (BC wins series 2-1)
CLASS 3A
Long County splits with Greater Atlanta Christian (2-5, 5-1, Game 3 at GAC at 4:30 p.m.)
Appling County splits with North Hall (6-4, 0-4, Game 3 at North Hall at 4:00 p.m.)
Southeast Bulloch splits with Redan (12-2, 1-2, Game 3 at SEB at 4:30 p.m.)
CLASS 2A
Vidalia defeats Banks County (12-2, 13-1)
Lovett defeats Swainsboro (9-8, 6-0)
Jeff Davis defeats Elbert Co (10-1, 3-2)
Pace Academy defeats Toombs Co (8-0, 10-6)
CLASS A-PUBLIC
Schley Co defeats Claxton (1-0, 4-3)
ACE Charter defeats Bryan Co (4-0, 9-1)
Metter defeats Georgia Military (10-0, 16-3)
ECI defeats Crawford County (9-8, Game 2 in progress)
CLASS A-PRIVATE
Wesleyan defeats Calvary Day (16-0, 10-4)
Savannah Christian defeats Hebron Christian (6-4, 4-2)
Lots more baseball to show you tonight! Several area stalwarts advanced in the GHSA playoffs while others bowed out. Here are your local scores: