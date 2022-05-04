Lots more baseball to show you tonight! Several area stalwarts advanced in the GHSA playoffs while others bowed out. Here are your local scores:



CLASS 6A

Allatoona 3, South Effingham 0 (Elimination Game 3)

Lassiter 6, Richmond Hill 2 (Elimination Game 3)





CLASS 5A

Ware County 8, Blessed Trinity 5 (Ware Co wins series 2-0)





CLASS 4A

Benedictine 13, NW Whitfield 3 (BC wins series 2-1)





CLASS 3A

Long County splits with Greater Atlanta Christian (2-5, 5-1, Game 3 at GAC at 4:30 p.m.)

Appling County splits with North Hall (6-4, 0-4, Game 3 at North Hall at 4:00 p.m.)

Southeast Bulloch splits with Redan (12-2, 1-2, Game 3 at SEB at 4:30 p.m.)





CLASS 2A

Vidalia defeats Banks County (12-2, 13-1)

Lovett defeats Swainsboro (9-8, 6-0)

Jeff Davis defeats Elbert Co (10-1, 3-2)

Pace Academy defeats Toombs Co (8-0, 10-6)





CLASS A-PUBLIC

Schley Co defeats Claxton (1-0, 4-3)

ACE Charter defeats Bryan Co (4-0, 9-1)

Metter defeats Georgia Military (10-0, 16-3)

ECI defeats Crawford County (9-8, Game 2 in progress)





CLASS A-PRIVATE

Wesleyan defeats Calvary Day (16-0, 10-4)

Savannah Christian defeats Hebron Christian (6-4, 4-2)