Local Sports Report 5-4-21: SCPS, Calvary advance in baseball playoffs

(WSAV) – It was a busy night in high school playoff action across the Coastal Empire. We have all the local scores you could ever want from the evening’s games!

BOYS SOCCER (GAPPS Round of 8)



Valwood 0, St. Andrew’s 10

GIRLS SOCCER (GHSA Round of 8)



Holy Innocents 2, St. Vincent’s Academy 1 (PK)

Westminster 11, Southeast Bulloch 1

Heritage-Cat 2, Islands 1

Riverwood 2, Richmond Hill 0



Buford-Glynn Academy was moved to Buford High School at 5:30 on Wednesday.

BASEBALL (GHSA Round of 16, best of three)



Metter over Montgomery County (6-0, 20-0)

Savannah Christian over First Presbyterian Day (12-4, 10-7)

Calvary Day over Brookstone (7-3, 2-0)

Vidalia over Berrien County (10-0, 11-0)

Jeff Davis splits with Fitzgerald (11-1, 1-3)

Appling County over Southeast Bulloch (9-2, 7-6)

Ware County over McIntosh County Academy (6-1, 5-1)

Wayne County over Northside in three (8-0, 0-1, 8-7)

