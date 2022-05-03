Teams from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry laced up the cleats on Tuesday for do-or-die playoff baseball games. Here are all the scores you need to know about:
Georgia’s playoff matchups are in best-of-three series; South Carolina’s are in a double elimination format, but comprised of single games at this stage.
GHSA CLASS 6A
Richmond Hill defeats Lassiter (6-2, Game 2 pending)
Pope defeats Effingham Co (17-2, 15-1)
Buford defeats Glynn Academy (7-3, 14-0)
South Effingham splits Allatoona (5-3, 1-7, Game 3 at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday)
GHSA CLASS 5A
Wayne Co defeats St Pius X (7-3, 2-1)
Ware Co defeats Blessed Trinity (2-1, Game 2 at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday)
GHSA CLASS 4A
Benedictine splits NW Whitfield (2-7, 16-6, Game 3 at 4 p.m. Wednesday)
SCHSL CLASS 4A
Bluffton defeats N. Augusta (6-4)
Beaufort defeats W. Florence (5-4)
SCISA
Williamsburg Academy defeats Hilton Head Christian (10-0)
