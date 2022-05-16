(WSAV) – Monday was a chance for several local teams to earn bids to their respective state championships, and one school took full advantage.



The Metter Tigers will play in the GHSA A-Public state title game for the second straight year after defeating Commerce, 11-4 in Game 1 and 5-0 in Game 2. They will face Charlton County at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at J.I. Clements Stadium in Statesboro for Game 1 of that series.



Game 2 will proceed immediately afterward and Game 3, if necessary, will be on Wednesday at 7 p.m.



Vidalia still has the potential to join Metter in Statesboro for the Class 2A championship as they split two games with Lovett, the team that knocked them out of the 2021 playoffs.



Lovett contained Vidalia’s offense to win, 4-1, in Game 1, while Vidalia returned the favor in a 5-3 victory in Game 2. The deciding game will be in Vidalia on Tuesday at 5 p.m.



Pierce County will also play a Game 3 on Tuesday after splitting with Redan, winning Game 1 6-5 and falling in Game 2, 11-5. Their championship series would begin on Monday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia.



The last team alive in our area of South Carolina fell in the Lower State Tournament on Monday; the Beaufort Eagles lost to James Island, 4-0, to end their season.