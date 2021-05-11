Local Sports Report 5/11/2021: Must-win Game 3s and a high-scoring series in 6A

(WSAV) – The Final Four matchups in the GHSA baseball playoffs are starting to take shape as a handful of local teams fought to keep their seasons alive Tuesday night. Check out all the local scores below!

GHSA ELITE EIGHT

Best of three series

6A: South Effingham defeats Pope 9-8 in Game 1 of the Elite Eight. Game 2 is currently underway.

5A: Ware County defeats Cartersville 4-3 in Game 3 (Ware County advances and will play at Starr’s Mill in the 5A state semifinals)

3A: Appling County blows out Cherokee Bluff 14-4 in Game 3 (Appling County advances and will play at Franklin County in the 3A state semifinals)

2A: Vidalia’s season ends with a 8-7 loss to Lovett in the Elite Eight

GHSA BOYS SOCCER

4A: East Hall defeats Islands 1-0 in the Final Four