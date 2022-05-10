(WSAV) – Another day ends with plenty of local baseball teams still alive in the GHSA playoffs! Benedictine, Vidalia and Metter’s baseball teams all punched tickets to the state semifinals of their respective classes.
Here are the local scores you need to know about.
CLASS 5A
Apalachee defeats Wayne County (10-9, Game 3)
CLASS 4A
Benedictine defeats Troup County (7-3, Game 3)
CLASS 3A
Pierce County splits with Franklin County (5-6. 6-4, Game 3 at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Pierce Co)
CLASS 2A
Vidalia defeats Callaway (2-0, 17-0)
CLASS A-PUBLIC
Metter defeats Gordon Lee (5-2, 10-1)
CLASS A-PRIVATE
Savannah Christian splits with Fellowship Christian (4-3, 0-6, Game 3 at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Christian)
(WSAV) – Another day ends with plenty of local baseball teams still alive in the GHSA playoffs! Benedictine, Vidalia and Metter’s baseball teams all punched tickets to the state semifinals of their respective classes.