(WSAV) – Another day ends with plenty of local baseball teams still alive in the GHSA playoffs! Benedictine, Vidalia and Metter’s baseball teams all punched tickets to the state semifinals of their respective classes.



Here are the local scores you need to know about.



CLASS 5A

Apalachee defeats Wayne County (10-9, Game 3)



CLASS 4A

Benedictine defeats Troup County (7-3, Game 3)



CLASS 3A

Pierce County splits with Franklin County (5-6. 6-4, Game 3 at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Pierce Co)



CLASS 2A

Vidalia defeats Callaway (2-0, 17-0)



CLASS A-PUBLIC

Metter defeats Gordon Lee (5-2, 10-1)



CLASS A-PRIVATE

Savannah Christian splits with Fellowship Christian (4-3, 0-6, Game 3 at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Christian)