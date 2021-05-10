Local Sports Report 5/10/21: Local baseball teams punch ticket to Final Four

(WSAV) – The Elite Eight of the baseball playoffs started with 13 local GHSA teams still in contention for a state title. Twelve of them played on Monday night, and quite a few emerged with their seasons intact. Check out all the local scores!

GHSA ELITE EIGHT

Best of three series



5A: Ware County splits with Cartersville (4-0 Ware County, 12-5 Cartersville, Game 3 in Waycross at 5 p.m.)



5A: Saint Pius X defeats Wayne County (11-1, 6-0)



4A: Benedictine defeats Heritage-Catoosa (11-2, 20-1)



3A: Appling County splits with Cherokee Bluff (13-12 Cherokee Bluff in 8 innings, 6-3 Appling County in 11 innings, Game 3 at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Baxley.)



3A: Franklin County defeats Long County (5-1, 9-1)



3A: North Hall defeats Pierce County (6-1, 7-1)



2A: Vidalia splits with Lovett (4-2 Vidalia, 1-0 Lovett, Game 3 Tuesday in Vidalia at 4 p.m.)



2A: Jeff Davis defeats Haralson County (4-3, 3-0)



1A Public: Metter defeats Schley County (2-1, 6-0)



1A Public: ACE Charter defeats Claxton (7-1, 5-4)



1A Private: Wesleyan defeats Savannah Christian (6-2, 4-2)



1A Private: Fellowship Christian defeats Calvary Day (7-0, 4-3)

SCHSL GIRLS SOCCER



4A: James Island defeats Hilton Head Island (4-1)

