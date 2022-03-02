(WSAV) – Sadly, the prospect of an all-Savannah Final Four in Class 3A is no longer on the table.



The Groves Rebels fell at home to the Cross Creek Razorbacks, 3A’s reigning state champions, 55-47. The Razorbacks will play Beach for a trip to the 3A state title game.



Johnson also fell to Thomson on the road, 79-66, to end its season at the Elite Eight level.



Fortunately, two other SCCPSS schools are going to be playing in the Final Four. In 3A, Windsor Forest topped Sumter County, 47-41, to set up a showdown with Thomson.



Woodville-Tompkins delivered for the Hostess City in Class 2A, overcoming a 20-point deficit against Model to pull out a 54-51 victory in overtime. Lukas Platauna had 22 points for the Wolverines, while Zion Powers added 12.





FINAL FOUR SCHEDULE (All games at Georgia College & State in Milledgeville)



Woodville-Tompkins vs. Butler (Friday, 8 p.m.)

Windsor Forest vs. Thomson (Saturday, 4 p.m.)

Beach vs. Cross Creek (Saturday, 8 p.m.)