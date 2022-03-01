(WSAV) – The Beach Bulldogs entered the Class 3A playoffs as a four-seed, meaning they’d likely have to play all of their games on the road against very strong competition.



That apparently isn’t a problem for the Bulldogs, who topped Burke County 56-52 for their third straight playoff road victory.



Their next game will be at Georgia State and College in Milledgeville on Saturday, March 5 against the winner of Wednesday’s Cross Creek-Groves matchup.



Beach’s record on the year now sits at 16-8, with six of those losses coming against the Chatham County Public School trio of Windsor Forest, Johnson and Groves that is still alive in the Class 3A basketball tournament.





GHSA BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

Beach 56, Burke Co 52 (Class 3A)

NE Macon 67, Vidalia 53 (2A)

King’s Ridge 62, Calvary Day 47 (A-Private)



GHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS



Rockdale County 64, Brunswick 56 (Class 6A)





GHSA PLAYOFF GAMES FOR WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2



Cross Creek at Groves (Boys Basketball, 6 PM at Savannah High)

Bradwell Institute at Sequoyah (Girls Basketball, 6 PM)

Woodville-Tompkins at Model (Boys Basketball, 6:30 PM)

Johnson at Thomson (Boys Basketball, 7:30 PM)

Windsor Forest at Sumter County (Boys Basketball, 7:30 PM)