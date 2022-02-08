Local Sports Report 2/8/22: Brunswick, Screven County girls wrap up top seeds in region tournaments

(WSAV) – A pair of girls basketball games with regular season region title implications went down on Tuesday night.
Brunswick secured top seeding in their Class 6A region with a 51-41 victory against Statesboro. The Pirates entered the day a game ahead of Statesboro, but could have been forced to settle for a tie with a loss in their final regular season game. Instead, the Pirates will be the undisputed number one seed when their region tournament starts next week.
Screven County’s girls team secured a region title with a 50-47 road win over Claxton. Both teams had just one loss entering the day. Although Screven County still has a game left in its regular season, they have now beaten the Tigers twice, giving them the tiebreaker advantage.
Tamyia Taylor led the way for the Gamecocks with 18 points, followed by Asia Roberson with 12. Azaria Goethe led Claxton with 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
St. Andrew’s 57, Frederica Academy 58
Effingham County 12, Richmond Hill 48
Colleton County 43, Beaufort 47
Brunswick 51, Statesboro 41
Thomas Heyward 43, Holy Trinity Classical 35
Screven County 50, Claxton 47
South Effingham 30, Bradwell Institute 48
James Island 31, Bluffton 42
Appling County 33, Long County 67
Beach 72, Windsor Forest 33
John Paul II 35, Hilton Head Christian 51
Hilton Head Prep 75, Beaufort Academy 46
Islands 46, St. Vincent’s 44
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Bryan County 60, Jenkins 58
Wheeler County 68, Toombs County 61
Bulloch Academy 51, Pinewood Christian 63
Effingham County 60, Richmond Hill 34
Groves 68, Southeast Bulloch 44
Hilton Head Christian 57, John Paul II 33
Brunswick 60, Statesboro 70
South Effingham 50, Bradwell Institute 63
Colleton County 44, Beaufort 67
Beach 53, Windsor Forest 54
Screven County 49, Claxton 58
Beaufort Academy 72, Hilton Head Prep 54
Thomas Heyward 62, Holy Trinity Christian 29
James Island 47, Bluffton 31
Islands 46, Benedictine 72
East Laurens 65, Jeff Davis 76
Montgomery County 61, Johnson County 62