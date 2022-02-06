Local Sports Report 2/5/2022: Bradwell Institute wins big against Liberty County 92-58.

(WSAV) – Saturday evening in a packed house at Liberty County High School, Bradwell Institute (BI) jumped out to a fast start, gaining a 49 to 24 lead halftime.
In the second half, Bradwell Institute would impose their will. Liberty County struggled with turnovers and could not keep BI off the offensive glass.
Bradwell Institute cruised to a 92-58 win.
GIRLS
Brunswick 61, Lowndes 57
Calvary Day 41, Country Day 42
BOYS
St. Thomas Andrews 73, South Effingham 50
Calvary Day 51, Country Day 40
Beach 53, Johnson 44
Groves 53, Savannah High 31
Portal 48, Effingham County 50