Local Sports Report 2/4/22: Windsor Forest boys, Brunswick girls pick up key region wins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Windsor Forest Knights found themselves tied at 45 with the Groves Rebels with two minutes to go, but ended the game on a 9-1 run to take a 55-46 victory.



Senior Mike Caballero broke the tie by burying a corner three, then Keane Carter followed up with another one 45 seconds later to seal the game.



Javonte Landy led Windsor Forest in scoring with 14 points. Jerald Colonel paced Groves with 16 points and several thunderous blocks.

In girls basketball, Brunswick picked up a 52-33 road win against Richmond Hill to retain its place on top of their region. The Pirates have a chance to clinch the top seed in that region by beating Statesboro on the road Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Groves 46, Windsor Forest 55

Whale Branch 37, Baptist Hill 64

Oceanside Collegiate 79, Battery Creek 40

Thomas Heyward 61, Bethesda Academy 59

Veterans 59, Wayne County 52

Glynn Academy 87, South Effingham 72

Emanuel County Institute 51, Metter 63

Jenkins County 61, Screven County 51

Bradwell Institute 72, Effingham County 78

Swainsboro 53, Vidalia 62

St. Andrew’s 56, Trinity Christian 50

Hilton Head Christian 36, Hilton Head Prep 50

Southeast Bulloch 71, Savannah 50

RTCA 44, John Milledge Academy 57

Bulloch Academy 38, Pinewood Christian 65

Portal 48, Claxton 36

Woodville-Tompkins 43, Toombs County 36

Brunswick 56, Richmond Hill 37



GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES



Swainsboro 41, Vidalia 45

St. Andrew’s 16, Trinity Christian 46

Glynn Academy 46, South Effingham 28

Bluffton 47, Colleton County 17

Southeast Bulloch 19, Savannah 37

McIntosh County Academy 27, Bryan County 52

Whale Branch 59, Baptist Hill 9

Jenkins County 46, Screven County 67

Appling County 26, Pierce County 65

Veterans 38, Wayne County 27

Emanuel County Institute 51, Metter 48

Beaufort 34, Hilton Head 48

Brunswick 52, Richmond Hill 33

RTCA 22, John Milledge Academy 40

Bulloch Academy 61, Pinewood Christian 13

Portal 32, Claxton 47

Woodville-Tompkins 48, Toombs County 38

Jenkins 28, New Hampstead 75

Oceanside Collegiate 46, Battery Creek 36