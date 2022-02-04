Local Sports Report 2/4/22: Windsor Forest boys, Brunswick girls pick up key region wins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Windsor Forest Knights found themselves tied at 45 with the Groves Rebels with two minutes to go, but ended the game on a 9-1 run to take a 55-46 victory.
Senior Mike Caballero broke the tie by burying a corner three, then Keane Carter followed up with another one 45 seconds later to seal the game.
Javonte Landy led Windsor Forest in scoring with 14 points. Jerald Colonel paced Groves with 16 points and several thunderous blocks.
In girls basketball, Brunswick picked up a 52-33 road win against Richmond Hill to retain its place on top of their region. The Pirates have a chance to clinch the top seed in that region by beating Statesboro on the road Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Groves 46, Windsor Forest 55
Whale Branch 37, Baptist Hill 64
Oceanside Collegiate 79, Battery Creek 40
Thomas Heyward 61, Bethesda Academy 59
Veterans 59, Wayne County 52
Glynn Academy 87, South Effingham 72
Emanuel County Institute 51, Metter 63
Jenkins County 61, Screven County 51
Bradwell Institute 72, Effingham County 78
Swainsboro 53, Vidalia 62
St. Andrew’s 56, Trinity Christian 50
Hilton Head Christian 36, Hilton Head Prep 50
Southeast Bulloch 71, Savannah 50
RTCA 44, John Milledge Academy 57
Bulloch Academy 38, Pinewood Christian 65
Portal 48, Claxton 36
Woodville-Tompkins 43, Toombs County 36
Brunswick 56, Richmond Hill 37
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Swainsboro 41, Vidalia 45
St. Andrew’s 16, Trinity Christian 46
Glynn Academy 46, South Effingham 28
Bluffton 47, Colleton County 17
Southeast Bulloch 19, Savannah 37
McIntosh County Academy 27, Bryan County 52
Whale Branch 59, Baptist Hill 9
Jenkins County 46, Screven County 67
Appling County 26, Pierce County 65
Veterans 38, Wayne County 27
Emanuel County Institute 51, Metter 48
Beaufort 34, Hilton Head 48
Brunswick 52, Richmond Hill 33
RTCA 22, John Milledge Academy 40
Bulloch Academy 61, Pinewood Christian 13
Portal 32, Claxton 47
Woodville-Tompkins 48, Toombs County 38
Jenkins 28, New Hampstead 75
Oceanside Collegiate 46, Battery Creek 36