(WSAV) – How do we even start to sum up all of the basketball craziness that happened on Saturday night?



We had Hilton Head Christian’s girls capturing their fourth state title, St. Andrew’s boys winning a GISA state championship, six Savannah schools reaching the quarterfinal round of the GHSA boys basketball playoffs…it’s A LOT.



Check out the video above for all the details. If you want just the scores, well, we’ve got that too.



SCISA GIRLS

Hilton Head Christian 45, Orangeburg Prep 34 (3A state title)



GISA BOYS

St. Andrew’s 49, John Milledge Academy 47 (3A state title)

Solid Rock Academy 82, Robert Toombs Christian 52 (2A state title)



GISA GIRLS

Holy Spirit Prep 64, Bulloch Academy 57 (2A state title game)



GHSA BOYS SECOND ROUND

Buford 62, Statesboro 51 (6A)

McDonough 69, Benedictine 42 (4A)

Groves 54, Greater Atlanta Christian 44 (3A)

Johnson 52, Redan 46 (3A)

Beach 57, White County 52 (3A)

Vidalia 93, Lovett 68 (2A)

Wilkinson County 55, Portal 54 (A-public)

Calvary Day 68, Providence Christian 61 (A-private)



GHSA GIRLS SECOND ROUND

Bradwell Institute 53, Dacula 45 (6A)

Greater Atlanta Christian 67, Johnson 44 (4A)

Lumpkin County 90, Tattnall County 30 (3A)

Elbert County 53, Swainsboro 32 (3A)

Taylor County 57, Screven County 53 (A-public)