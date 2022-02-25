Most of the action took place away from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Friday night as several area teams scored huge road victories.



The biggest win from an affiliated squad came from Windsor Forest, which downed top-ranked Sandy Creek on the road, 47-37, to advance to the Elite Eight of the Class 3A bracket.

Three independent teams – Bulloch Academy, St. Andrew’s and Hilton Head Christian – will be represented in state title games on Saturday.



GHSA BOYS BASKETBALL

Windsor Forest 47, Sandy Creek 37 (3A)

Woodville-Tompkins 72, Rabun County 63 (2A)

GHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brunswick 68, Buford 55 (6A)

Westminster 72, Liberty County 33 (3A)

Rabun County 54, Woodville-Tompkins 44 (2A)

Hancock Central 56, Bryan County 48 (A)

Hebron Christian 59, Country Day 41 (A-Private)

SCISA BOYS BASKETBALL

First Baptist 59, Hilton Head Prep 37



GISA GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bulloch Academy 53, Trinity Christian 35 (3A)