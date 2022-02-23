(WSAV) – SO. MUCH. BASKETBALL.

We’re on hoops overload after a busy conclusion to the opening round of the GHSA playoffs! WSAV had cameras at seven games on Wednesday night, from the Hostess City all the way out to the Turpentine City.



Video above, scores below, much more to come in the weeks ahead!



GHSA BOYS BASKETBALL

Statesboro 58, N Atlanta 44 (6A)

Tucker 78, Bradwell Institute 55 (6A)

Langston Hughes 51, Effingham County 44 (6A)

Monroe 57, Jenkins 51 (4A)

Westover 90, Islands 40 (4A)

Benedictine 69, Cairo 52 (4A)

Groves 70, Brantley County 33 (3A)

Beach 64, Long County 58 (3A)

Johnson 57, Tattnall County 34 (3A)

Westside 71, Jeff Davis 39 (2A)

Butler 57, Toombs County 42 (2A)

Mitchell County 71, Bryan County 46 (A)

Calhoun County 101, Metter 58 (A)

Portal 63, Quitman County 44 (A)

First Presbyterian Day 58, Savannah Christian 51 (A-Private)

Calvary Day 47, Tattnall Square Academy 44 (A-Private)





GHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL

Johnson 68, Brantley County 28 (3A)

Tattnall County 36, Beach 35 (3A)

Laney 75, Vidalia 61 (2A)

Pelham 54, Claxton 20 (A)

Screven County 60, Randolph-Clay 32 (A)

Calvary Day 69, Tattnall Square Academy 44 (A-Private)

Deerfield-Windsor 67, St. Vincent’s 23 (A-Private)

Savannah Country Day 35, First Presbyterian 22 (A-Private)







SCISA BOYS BASKETBALL



Hilton Head Prep 69, Cardinal Newman 56