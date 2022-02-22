(WSAV) – The opening night of GHSA playoffs marks the beginning of the end for the journeys of so many state title hopefuls.



In just a few weeks, some of the teams that we saw play tonight could be hoisting a championship trophy in Macon.



Here are all the final scores from Tuesday night’s action:



GHSA BOYS PLAYOFFS

Windsor Forest 69, Pierce County 39 (3A)

Vidalia 85, Glenn Hills 57 (2A)



GHSA GIRLS PLAYOFFS

Hughes 59, Statesboro 53 (6A)

Bradwell Institute 72, Westlake 64 (6A)

Forest Park 55, Wayne County 20 (5A)

Thomas Co Central 53, Islands 49 (4A)

Bainbridge 73, Jenkins 25 (4A)

Pierce County 57, Savannah 23 (3A)

Josey 72, Jeff Davis 20 (2A)

Bryan County 57, Terrell County 42 (A)



SCISA BOYS PLAYOFFS

Spartanburg Day 63, Beaufort Academy 39



SCISA GIRLS PLAYOFFS



Cardinal Newman 54, Hilton Head Prep 33