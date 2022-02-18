Local Sports Report 2/18/22: Area basketball teams clinch regional titles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Region championship Friday in high school basketball stands as one of the jewels of the entire sports calendar.
Multiple area teams clinched both region titles and number one seeds for the state playoffs, which begin in Georgia next week.
You know the drill; highlights are above, scores are below!
CLASS 4A BOYS
Benedictine 57, New Hampstead 49 (Championship)
Islands 61, Jenkins 49 (Semi)
CLASS 4A GIRLS
New Hampstead 49, Islands 46 (Championship)
CLASS 3A BOYS
Groves 50, Windsor Forest 44 (Championship)
Johnson 48, Beach 45 (Consolation)
Long County 71, Tattnall County 70 (Championship)
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Jenkins 50, Liberty Co 39 (Championship)
Beach 30, Savannah 23 (Consolation)
Pierce County 50, Tattnall County 45 (Championship)
Long County 41, Brantley County 15 (Consolation)
CLASS 2A BOYS
Woodville-Tompkins 48, Vidalia 56 (Championship)
Jeff Davis 52, Toombs County 55 (Consolation)
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Swainsboro 47, Woodville-Tompkins 46 (Championship
Vidalia 67, Jeff Davis 42 (Consolation)
CLASS A BOYS
Jenkins County 68, Bryan County 56 (Semi)
Portal 70, Metter 55 (Semi)
CLASS A GIRLS
Bryan County 33, Claxton 49 (Semi)
Screven County 50, Jenkins County 29 (Semi)
GISA GIRLS ELITE EIGHT
Dominion Christian 30, Bulloch Academy 66
SCHSL GIRLS PLAYOFFS
Hilton Head 52, South Florence 83 (4A)
Wade Hampton 37, Timberland 52 (2A)
SCISA GIRLS PLAYOFFS
Hilton Head Prep 58, Pinewood Prep 26
John Paul II 37, Shannon Forest 31
Beaufort Academy 57, Spartanburg Day 48
Hilton Head Christian 73, Williamsburg 21