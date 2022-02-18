Local Sports Report 2/17/22: Region basketball heats up in Coastal Empire

(WSAV) – Thursday night saw region basketball semifinals and finals in Georgia as well as more state playoff action in South Carolina. Multiple classes, dominant performances, last-second buzzer beaters…well, I think this sums it up best:
CLASS 6A BOYS
Glynn Academy 71, Bradwell Institute 46 (Consolation)
Effingham County 52, Statesboro 54 (Championship)
CLASS 3A BOYS
Johnson 59, Windsor Forest 64 (Semi)
Groves 39, Beach 37 (Semi)
Pierce County 56, Tattnall County 62 (Semi)
Brantley County 43, Long County 48 (Semi)
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Savannah 32, Liberty County 37 (Semi)
Johnson 43, Beach 31 (Semi)
Long County 36, Pierce County 49 (Semi)
CLASS 2A BOYS
Jeff Davis 42, Vidalia 67 (Semi)
Woodville-Tompkins 59, Toombs County 57 (Semi)
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Woodville-Tompkins 59, Vidalia 45 (Semi)
Swainsboro 61, Jeff Davis 31 (Semi)
CLASS 1A GIRLS
ECI 9, Bryan County 38 (Semi)
Jenkins County 43, Metter 26 (Semi)
CLASS 1A BOYS
McIntosh County Academy 44, Jenkins County 49 (Semi)
Metter 38, Claxton 35 (Semi)
SCHSL PLAYOFFS BOYS
Hartsville 54, Hilton Head 50 OT (4A)
N. Myrtle 49, Beaufort 57 (4A)
S. Aiken 52, May River 49 (4A)
Lake Marion 55, Wade Hampton 80 (2A)
Whale Branch 54, Hemingway 49 (A)
SCHSL PLAYOFFS GIRLS
Battery Creek 31, Crestwood 42 (3A)