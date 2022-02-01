Local Sports Report 2/1/22: High school basketball approaches playoffs, Savannah State baseball drops opener

Savannah State baseball is finally back to normal this year, with fans allowed in the stands and a full schedule to look forward to.
Unfortunately, the 2022 campaign did not start off the way the Tigers would have wanted; they lost 6-4 to Georgia College in extra innings.
Next up for the Tigers is a two-game home series with Bryant & Stratton College on Friday and Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Robert Toombs Christian 80, First Preparatory Christian 47
St. John’s 36, Whale Branch 39
Twiggs Academy 67, Memorial Day 65
Frederica Academy 82, Bulloch Academy 41
Groves 72, Savannah 41
Metter 56, Jenkins County 60
Bryan County 73, Portal 70
Toombs County 50, Woodville-Tompkins 52
Pierce County 39, Long County 45
Liberty County 43, Southeast Bulloch 50
Tattnall County 74, Appling County 42
South Effingham 37, Brunswick 74
McIntosh County 42, Brantley County 56
Colleton Prep 26, Thomas Heyward 67
Statesboro 65, Glynn Academy 55
Beach 73, Johnson 66
Claxton 48, Emanuel County Institute 62
Pinewood Christian 48, St. Andrew’s 67
Johnson County 39, Montgomery County 57
Battery Creek 45, Bishop England 47
Beaufort 73, Lucy Beckham 52
Beaufort Academy 50, Hilton Head Christian 46
Hilton Head 51, May River 47
Bradwell Institute 53, Richmond Hill 36
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Twiggs Academy 32, Memorial Day 29
Hilton Head Prep 42, Holy Trinity Classical 11
Frederica Academy 20, Bulloch Academy 86
Colleton Prep 47, Thomas Heyward 43
Pinewood Christian 28, St. Andrew’s 39
Vidalia 38, Jeff Davis 31
South Effingham 30, Brunswick 48
McIntosh County Academy 39, Brantley County 55
Hilton Head 40, May River 28
Savannah Christian 47, Windsor Forest 28
Beach 40, Johnson 44
Pierce County 56, Long County 44
Battery Creek 47, Bishop England 72
Islands 41, New Hampstead 44
Bryan County 65, Portal 23
Toombs County 46, Woodville-Tompkins 76
Statesboro 61, Glynn Academy 52
Liberty County 66, Southeast Bulloch 35
Beaufort 30, Lucy Beckham 35
Effingham County 25, Bluffton 42
Johnson County 30, Montgomery County 76