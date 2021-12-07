Local Sports Report 12/7/21: Southeast Bulloch flag football punches ticket to Atlanta, local basketball teams take the court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Southeast Bulloch flag football needed to wait an extra day to take on the Calvary Day Cavaliers.
It was worth the wait for the Yellow Jackets, who now stand on the verge of their first state title in any girls sport after a 12-0 victory in the GHSA semifinals.
After a scoreless first half, Claire Thomas and Alex Odom both scored touchdowns for Southeast Bulloch. The Yellow Jacket defense dealt Calvary both its first shutout and its first loss in program history.
Southeast Bulloch will now face in-county rival Portal in Atlanta at 11 a.m. on Thursday for the Class A-4A flag football championship.
“This is probably one of the most competitive group of girls,” said flag football head coach Maci Cochran. “I coached them in middle school basketball, the majority of them, and I know their drive and I know their competitiveness and they want this more than anything they want to make history.”
“It means everything because we’ve been so close in a bunch of other sports but to know we’re one more game away means everything,” said senior Alana Barnard.
The Johnson boys basketball team defeated Liberty County, 61-40, at home on Tuesday night.
Here are other local scores from around the area.
BOYS BASKETBALL
John Paul II 50, Memorial Day 49
Bridges Prep 55, Hilton Head Christian 54
Toombs County 51, Jeff Davis 65
Claxton 41, Jenkins County 49
Windsor Forest 66, Southeast Bulloch 50
Bryan County 72, Emanuel County Institute 53
Jenkins 49, Savannah Christian 47
Glynn Academy 47, Bradwell Institute 45
Country Day 66, May River 59
S. Effingham 66, Richmond Hill 69
Statesboro 64, Effingham Co 54
St. Andrew’s 51, Hilton Head Prep 56
East Laurens 49, Vidalia 92
Hawkinsville 36, Montgomery Co 62
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Habersham School 21, Frederica Academy 34
E Laurens 35, Vidalia 62
Country Day 36, May River 22
Wayne Co 43, Appling Co 18
Glynn Academy 47, Bradwell Institute 50
Toombs Co 45, Jeff Davis 42
Claxton 47, Jenkins Co 35
Bluffton 44, Battery Creek 36
Statesboro 63, Effingham Co 25
Savannah Christian 53, Jenkins 29
Hilton Head Prep 51, St. Andrew’s 17
Johnson 61, Liberty County 55
Hilton Head 43, Beaufort Academy 39
Montgomery Co 60, Hawkinsville 36