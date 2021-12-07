Local Sports Report 12/7/21: Southeast Bulloch flag football punches ticket to Atlanta, local basketball teams take the court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Southeast Bulloch flag football needed to wait an extra day to take on the Calvary Day Cavaliers.



It was worth the wait for the Yellow Jackets, who now stand on the verge of their first state title in any girls sport after a 12-0 victory in the GHSA semifinals.



After a scoreless first half, Claire Thomas and Alex Odom both scored touchdowns for Southeast Bulloch. The Yellow Jacket defense dealt Calvary both its first shutout and its first loss in program history.



Southeast Bulloch will now face in-county rival Portal in Atlanta at 11 a.m. on Thursday for the Class A-4A flag football championship.

Undefeated with one more to go.



Congrats to the @SEBHSAthletics Yellow Jackets on punching their ticket to the state title game!



They went up to Atlanta yesterday only to have their game vs. Calvary cancelled due to lightning, then they got it done on the road today. pic.twitter.com/tlvUh489hr — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) December 8, 2021

“This is probably one of the most competitive group of girls,” said flag football head coach Maci Cochran. “I coached them in middle school basketball, the majority of them, and I know their drive and I know their competitiveness and they want this more than anything they want to make history.”

“It means everything because we’ve been so close in a bunch of other sports but to know we’re one more game away means everything,” said senior Alana Barnard.

The Johnson boys basketball team defeated Liberty County, 61-40, at home on Tuesday night.



Here are other local scores from around the area.

BOYS BASKETBALL

John Paul II 50, Memorial Day 49

Bridges Prep 55, Hilton Head Christian 54

Toombs County 51, Jeff Davis 65

Claxton 41, Jenkins County 49

Windsor Forest 66, Southeast Bulloch 50

Bryan County 72, Emanuel County Institute 53

Jenkins 49, Savannah Christian 47

Glynn Academy 47, Bradwell Institute 45

Country Day 66, May River 59

S. Effingham 66, Richmond Hill 69

Statesboro 64, Effingham Co 54

St. Andrew’s 51, Hilton Head Prep 56

East Laurens 49, Vidalia 92

Hawkinsville 36, Montgomery Co 62





GIRLS BASKETBALL

Habersham School 21, Frederica Academy 34

E Laurens 35, Vidalia 62

Country Day 36, May River 22

Wayne Co 43, Appling Co 18

Glynn Academy 47, Bradwell Institute 50

Toombs Co 45, Jeff Davis 42

Claxton 47, Jenkins Co 35

Bluffton 44, Battery Creek 36

Statesboro 63, Effingham Co 25

Savannah Christian 53, Jenkins 29

Hilton Head Prep 51, St. Andrew’s 17

Johnson 61, Liberty County 55

Hilton Head 43, Beaufort Academy 39

Montgomery Co 60, Hawkinsville 36