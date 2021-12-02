Local Sports Report (12/2): Beaufort’s magical season ends in title game, GHSA flag football playoff recap

(WSAV) – After an incredible postseason run, the Beaufort High School football team’s season ended Thursday night with a 41-7 loss to a talented South Pointe team in the SCHSL 4A state championship.

Going up against former Beaufort head coach Devontae Holloman, now the head coach at South Pointe, the Eagles fell behind 28-0 headed into halftime and ultimately weren’t able to recover. Beaufort, which played in its first state title game since 2007, finished the season with a 12-3 overall record.

“I feel like we’ve got our program on the right foundation and headed in the right direction and that’s a good thng,” head coach Bryce Lybrand said after the game. “Sometimes, it’s hard to see the good things through the bad, but I’m proud of them and I hope they know I’m proud of them. I just love all of them.”

Back in the Coastal Empire, a handful of area flag football teams came up big in the spotlight Thursday night and punched their tickets to the GHSA Final Four in Atlanta.

Calvary Day, the defending 4A-A champions, are back in a familiar spot after knocking off Pace Academy 19-6 at home. The Cavaliers’ Final Four opponent will be Southeast Bulloch, who extended an impressive season with a 13-0 win over Columbus in the quarterfinals.

Portal jumped out to a 14-0 lead against St. Vincent’s on the road and held on in the final seconds to win 14-13. The Panthers will play Pacelli, who knocked off Long County Thursday night, in the semifinals.

Final Four matchups are set for Monday, December 6th at the Home Depot Back Yard outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The winner of each semifinal game will play in the state title game Thursday, December 9th at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.