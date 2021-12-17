Local Sports Report 12/17/21: Calvary Day girls basketball rolls against Johnson

Calvary Day and Johnson are two of the traditional titans of girls basketball in the Coastal Empire region, so their home-and-home series against each other was expected to be competitive.
Instead, the Cavaliers rolled in both games, following up their 86-36 thrashing of Johnson to start the season with a 72-40 win on Friday night.
Point guard Mahkayla Premo scored 26 points to lead the Cavaliers in scoring, while fellow guard Hannah Cail added 17.
K’Lya Hankerson led all Johnson scorers with 22 points.
Calvary will square off against the Islands Sharks on Monday in their last game before Christmas. Johnson will play their last pre-Christmas game against Peach County on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Calvary Day 72, Johnson 40
Long County 52, Southeast Bulloch 47
Tatnall County 45, Glynn Academy 55
Westminster School of Augusta 16, Bulloch Academy 59
Groves 25, New Hampstead 59
Vidalia 48, Montgomery County 67
Jeff Davis 26, Swainsboro 58
Northwood Academy 49, Hilton Head Prep 42
Richmond Hill 30, Liberty County 19
Beach 47, Islands 28
McIntosh County Academy 30, Jenkins County 44
Battery Creek 38, Beaufort 25
Habersham School 27, St. Andrew’s 29
Portal 53, Emanuel County Institute 56
Palmetto Scholars 51, Whale Branch 56
Toombs Co 45, Appling Co 40
Brantley Co 33, Bacon Co 54
Claxton 33, Wayne County 38
Hilton Head 34, Bluffton 39
Country Day 50, St. Vincent’s 25
Jenkins 29, Windsor Forest 38
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Citizens Christian Academy 46, Robert Toombs Christian 70
South Effingham 50, Country Day 76
St. John’s Christian 48, Beaufort Academy 61
Westminster Schools of Augusta 60, Bulloch Academy 26
Tatnall County 61, Glynn Academy 68
Vidalia 78, Montgomery County 39
Thomas Jefferson Academy 39, Pinewood Christian 51
Brantley Co 41, Bacon Co 48
McIntosh County Academy 38, Jenkins County 40
Jeff Davis 45, Swainsboro 58
Toombs County 43, Appling County 64
Coffee 49, Bradwell Institute 60
Habersham School 31, St. Andrew’s 66
Hilton Head 60, Bluffton 37
Battery Creek 54, Beaufort 70
Calvary Day 50, Johnson 51
Richmond Hill 57, Liberty County 62