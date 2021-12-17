Local Sports Report 12/17/21: Calvary Day girls basketball rolls against Johnson

Calvary Day and Johnson are two of the traditional titans of girls basketball in the Coastal Empire region, so their home-and-home series against each other was expected to be competitive.



Instead, the Cavaliers rolled in both games, following up their 86-36 thrashing of Johnson to start the season with a 72-40 win on Friday night.



Point guard Mahkayla Premo scored 26 points to lead the Cavaliers in scoring, while fellow guard Hannah Cail added 17.



K’Lya Hankerson led all Johnson scorers with 22 points.



Calvary will square off against the Islands Sharks on Monday in their last game before Christmas. Johnson will play their last pre-Christmas game against Peach County on Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Calvary Day 72, Johnson 40

Long County 52, Southeast Bulloch 47

Tatnall County 45, Glynn Academy 55

Westminster School of Augusta 16, Bulloch Academy 59

Groves 25, New Hampstead 59

Vidalia 48, Montgomery County 67

Jeff Davis 26, Swainsboro 58

Northwood Academy 49, Hilton Head Prep 42

Richmond Hill 30, Liberty County 19

Beach 47, Islands 28

McIntosh County Academy 30, Jenkins County 44

Battery Creek 38, Beaufort 25

Habersham School 27, St. Andrew’s 29

Portal 53, Emanuel County Institute 56

Palmetto Scholars 51, Whale Branch 56

Toombs Co 45, Appling Co 40

Brantley Co 33, Bacon Co 54

Claxton 33, Wayne County 38

Hilton Head 34, Bluffton 39

Country Day 50, St. Vincent’s 25

Jenkins 29, Windsor Forest 38

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Citizens Christian Academy 46, Robert Toombs Christian 70

South Effingham 50, Country Day 76

St. John’s Christian 48, Beaufort Academy 61

Westminster Schools of Augusta 60, Bulloch Academy 26

Tatnall County 61, Glynn Academy 68

Vidalia 78, Montgomery County 39

Thomas Jefferson Academy 39, Pinewood Christian 51

Brantley Co 41, Bacon Co 48

McIntosh County Academy 38, Jenkins County 40

Jeff Davis 45, Swainsboro 58

Toombs County 43, Appling County 64

Coffee 49, Bradwell Institute 60

Habersham School 31, St. Andrew’s 66

Hilton Head 60, Bluffton 37

Battery Creek 54, Beaufort 70

Calvary Day 50, Johnson 51

Richmond Hill 57, Liberty County 62



