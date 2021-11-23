Local Sports Report (11/23): Calvary Day, Beach girls hoops pick up wins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thanksgiving week may mean playoff football across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, but it also means the start of holiday tournaments and enjoyable non-region matchups.
We saw both of those Tuesday night, as Calvary Day girls knocked off Johnson in a game between Top-10 teams in their respective class and the Beach girls basketball team took down Woodville-Tompkins at Day 2 of the Joe Greene Tournament.
Here is the complete scoreboard from Tuesday’s hoops action:
BOYS
Hilton Head Prep 53, Savannah Country Day 46
East Laurens 44, Bryan County 61
Glynn Academy 61, Tattnall County 56
Pierce County 38, Wayne County 55
Savannah 48, Islands 47
Georgia Military College 47, Screven County 60
GIRLS
Johnson 38, Calvary Day 88
Woodville-Tompkins 33, Beach 40
Savannah 30, Islands 43
Hilton Head Prep 47, Savannah Country Day
Bryan County 43, East Laurens 35
Pinewood Christian 28, Briarwood Academy 35
Glynn Academy 71, Tattnall County 74
New Hampstead 70, Windsor Forest 28
Pierce County 34, Wayne County 26
Georgia Military College 10, Screven County 60
Toombs County 39, Jefferson County 29