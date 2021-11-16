Local Sports Report 11/16/21: Windsor Forest basketball rolls, St. Vincent’s Academy wins area crown in flag football

(WSAV) – The Windsor Forest Knights got their season started on the right foot against Richmond Hill, going on an 18-7 run in the second quarter to pull away for a 68-31 victory.



Star senior D’Ante Bass scored 13 of his 15 points in that second quarter, including several thunderous dunks.



Brayden Baker led the Wildcats with nine points.



Windsor Forest will be off until next Friday, when they play in a Thanksgiving weekend tournament. Richmond Hill will host Woodville-Tompkins this Friday.



Prior to the boys game, Richmond Hill defeated Windsor Forest in girls basketball, 53-17.

St. Vincent’s Academy took the Division 1 Area 2 flag football championship with a 20-0 win over New Hampstead.



The flag football playoffs start for both teams on Nov. 30.