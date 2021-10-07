Local Sports Report 10/7/21: Savannah Christian football cruises, Effingham volleyball picks up key win

(WSAV) – The Savannah Christian Raiders came into their matchup against winless Screven County without quarterback Paulus Zittrauer, who suffered an injury in the Raiders’ loss to First Presbyterian in Week 7.



That didn’t stop the Raiders from piling up the points, defeating Screven County at home 35-13 behind backup David Bucey.



The Raiders are now 4-3 going into their road matchup against perennial rival Calvary Day on Oct. 15. Calvary is currently unbeaten and the No. 2 ranked team in Class 1A-Private.

Coming into their matchup against the Effingham County Rebels, the Statesboro Blue Devils volleyball team had yet to lose a region match.



The Rebels promptly changed that, defeating Statesboro in three sets, 16-25, 25-20, 15-13.