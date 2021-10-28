Local Sports Report 10/28/21: Benedictine football rolls, local teams advance in softball playoffs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Benedictine Cadets were initially struggling to pull away from the Islands Sharks, leading only 14-7 halfway through the second quarter with a 99-yard field ahead of them.
From that point onward, Benedictine scored 44 unanswered points.
The Cadets romped over the Islands Sharks, 58-13, to run their record to 7-2 on the year and put a bow on another region title season.
Justin Thomas shined once again for Benedictine; the senior scored four touchdowns. His nine-yard TD run with 10:31 in the first quarter opened the scoring. Thomas added a 30-yard receiving TD and a 6-yard score in the second quarter along with another 27-yard touchdown in the fourth.
The Sharks have finished their regular season at 4-5 overall and 0-3 in their region. They will be a four-seed in the GHSA playoffs.
LOCAL GHSA SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES (Double elimination format)
3A: Sonoraville 1, Southeast Bulloch 0
3A: Appling County 2, Jackson 1
2A: Jeff Davis 11, Chattooga 1
A-PUBLIC: Social Circle 8, Screven Co 0
A-PUBLIC: ECI 4, Gordon Lee 1
LOCAL SCHSL VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFF SCORES
4A: Hilton Head def. Lucky Beckham (25-15, 25-20, 25-23)