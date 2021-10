Local Sports Report 10/21/21: State volleyball playoffs begin across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) State volleyball playoffs began on Tuesday night in Georgia while state softball playoffs concluded second round action. Here’s a roundup of all the scores from both Tuesday and Wednesday!



VOLLEYBALL RESULTS: 10/20/2021



Stratford Academy 0, Calvary Day 3

Tatnall Square Academy 0, Savannah Christian 3

N Atlanta 0, Richmond Hill 3

Troup Co 0, Islands 3

Fayette Co 3, Jenkins 0

Lovejoy 0, Statesboro 3

Early Co 1, Toombs Co 3

First Presbyterian 0, St. Vincent’s Academy 3

Quitman Co 0, Vidalia 3

Effingham Co 3, Westlake 2

SOFTBALL RESULTS: 10/19/2021 and 10/20/2021



SE Bulloch def. White Co (2-0, 6-2)

NW Whitfield def. Islands (9-0, 4-0)

Buford def. Effingham Co (9-0, 6-0)

Woodland def. Wayne Co (7-4, 18-6)

ACE Charter def. Bryan Co (4-0, 8-4)

Dacula def. Richmond Hill (7-1, 6-5)

Vidalia def. Elbert Co (6-0, 5-4)

ECI def. Schley Co (6-1, 3-2)

Union Co def. Toombs Co (9-4, 13-7)

Pope def. South Effingham (8-0, 5-2)

Jeff Davis def. Banks Co (8-0, 2-0)

Lovett def. Bacon Co (8-7, 13-0)