Local Sports Report 10/21/21: Liberty County, Southeast Bulloch win, keep pace with Windsor Forest in region

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Region 3-3A took the field under the Thursday Night lights, as a pair of local teams tried to keep pace in the race for a title.



Both the Liberty County Panthers and Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets sit a game behind conference foe Windsor Forest in the loss column.



The Knights (4-2, 3-0 in region) play the Johnson Atom Smashers Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Liberty County handily defeated Groves, 45-0, at Garden City Stadium after amassing a 20-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.



The Panthers (4-3, 4-1 in region) will finish their regular season schedule on Oct. 29 against the Beach Bulldogs at home.

Southeast Bulloch handled Beach, 32-0, at Islands Stadium.

Senior quarterback Khristian Clark paced the Yellow Jackets in the first half with a pair of rushing touchdowns, which combined with a score from UCF commit Tyler Griffin to put them up 21-0 at the break.



The Yellow Jackets tacked on two safeties and a fourth quarter rushing TD by A.J. Johnson to put the game away.



Southeast Bulloch will host Windsor Forest on Oct. 29. If the Knights win that game as well as Friday’s, they will clinch an outright region title.