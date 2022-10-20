It was a heavier-than-usual slate of Thursday action this week, as three Chatham County public schools took the field in Savannah while a Lowcountry powerhouse traveled north to Charleston.



New Hampstead easily defeated Islands, 48-7, at Islands Stadium. Quarterback Pauly Seeley lit up the Islands defense, throwing for at least five touchdowns, per Dennis Knight of the Savannah Morning News. The Sharks are still looking for their first win of the season and will have one last chance to get it next Friday against the Benedictine Cadets. New Hampstead (6-2) will play again on Wednesday against Burke County.



The Jenkins Warriors fell short against Coffee, 42-7, after falling behind 35-0 at halftime. That loss drops the Warriors to 2-6 overall and 1-2 in region. They have Bradwell Institute coming up next week and then a home date with Statesboro on Nov. 4 to finish out their regular season.



Beaufort extended its winning streak to seven games by dropping N. Charleston, 48-8. They are 3-0 in region and will play Hanahan at home next Friday for a region title.