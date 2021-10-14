Local Sports Report 10/14: Savannah Christian, Hilton Head volleyball pick up late-season wins against strong competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Christian faced off against Woodville-Tompkins in the first of a two-match evening on Thursday at Country Day’s gymnasium.

Despite some strong serving from Woodville-Tompkins, the Raiders won in straight sets to improve their final record to 27-12 and end the season on a seven-match win streak.

Hilton Head volleyball had not lost a region match yet this season, and the Seahawks did not start against May River.

The Seahawks swept the Sharks, 25-17, 25-21, 25-22, to run their region win streak to 12 consecutive matches.

Hilton Head enters its final tournament of the regular season this weekend at 27-4-1 overall.

