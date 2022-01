LEEDS, United Kingdom (StudyFinds.org) — An artificial intelligence system is capable of spotting whether someone will have a heart attack within the next year — through a routine eye scan.

A team from the University of Leeds believes this AI tool opens the door to a cheap and simple screening program for the world’s number one killer. Their tests find the computer can predict patients at risk of a heart attack in the next 12 months with up to 80% accuracy. The breakthrough adds to evidence that our eyes are not just “windows to the soul,” but windows to overall health as well.