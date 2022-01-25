Local Sports Report 1/25/22: Late season hoops action heats up in Georgia, South Carolina

(WSAV) – The Groves Rebels had not played a game in two weeks and hadn’t won a game since December 18, making their road date with the Beach Bulldogs all the more important.
Groves didn’t disappoint, beating Beach 56-52 to bounce back after close losses to both Statesboro and Windsor Forest.
The win puts Groves at 8-3 on the year, just a win shy of their total from the entirety of the 2021 season. Next up for the Rebels is a home date against Johnson on Friday. Beach will also be back in action on Friday to host Southeast Bulloch.
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Barnwell 64, Wade Hampton 86
Twiggs Academy 54, FPCA 43
Woodville-Tompkins 76, Jeff Davis 70
Richmond Hill 51, Glynn Academy 55
Toombs County 55, Vidalia 66
Robert Toombs Christian 72, Memorial Day 47
Frederica Academy 44, St. Andrew’s 49
Wayne County 36, Warner Robbins 63
Emanuel County Institute 43, Screven County 47
Groves 56, Beach 52
Jenkins 35, Country Day 50
Thomas Heyward 26, Hilton Head Prep 69
Calvary Day 60, Bulloch Academy 45
Effingham County 59, Brunswick 50
Statesboro 77, South Effingham 36
Beaufort Academy 60, Bethesda Academy 48
Bluffton 28, Hilton Head 72
Islands 36, Benedictine 74
Savannah 50, Liberty County 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Calvary Day 49, Bulloch Academy 75
Appling County 42, Brantley County 41
Toombs County 36, Vidalia 46
Bluffton 51, Hilton Head 33
Richmond Hill 38, Glynn Academy 60
Woodville-Tompkins 49, Jeff Davis 46
Bryan County 40, Claxton 46
Emanuel County Institute 21, Screven County 68
Wayne County 16, Warner Robbins 46
Effingham County 13, Brunswick 77
Cross 31, Whale Branch 39
Savannah Christian 48, Bradwell Institute 64
Academic Magnet 27, Battery Creek 47
Liberty County 41, Savannah 42
St. Vincent’s 19, Country Day 49
Wade Hampton 59, Barnwell 44
Statesboro 66, South Effingham 46
New Hampstead 36, Islands 55