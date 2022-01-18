Local Sports Report 1/18/22: Benedictine pulls out overtime thriller against New Hampstead

Local basketball had a busy day on Tuesday, with action going on from the Lowcountry to all corners of the Coastal Empire.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Benedictine 66, New Hampstead 64
Windsor Forest 75, Savannah 46
Bradwell Institute 52, Glynn Academy 57
Richmond Hill 73, S. Effingham 65
Portal 78, Metter 85
Jeff Davis 67, East Laurens 81
Bamberg-Erhardt 67, Estill 71
Pierce County 54, Appling County 55
Effingham County 59, Statesboro 55
Battery Creek 29, Oceanside Collegiate 69
Bluffton 48, Lucy Beckham 72
Southeast Bulloch 58, Johnson 64
Beaufort Academy 68, John Paul II 63
Pinewood Christian 70, Bulloch Academy 44
Brantley County 58, Tattnall County 79
Aquinas 49, Calvary Day 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hilton Head Christian 60, Thomas Heyward 25
Calvary Day 43, Aquinas 28
May River 42, Beaufort 32
Pierce County 78, Appling County 40
Battery Creek 36, Oceanside Collegiate 39
Hilton Head 46, James Island 44
St. Vincent’s 50, Savannah Christian 47
Jeff Davis 55, East Laurens 59
Effingham County 16, Statesboro 63
Bradwell Institute 49, Glynn Academy 55
Richmond Hill 31, South Effingham 39
Beaufort Academy 63, John Paul II 47
Windsor Forest 22, Savannah 43
