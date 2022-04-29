Benedictine Military School and Bradwell Institute held signing ceremonies for their student-athletes who will play at the next level.

Benedictine

Amari Addison: Suffolk University – Track & Field

Ben Hollerbach: Georgia Tech – Football

Mac Kromenhoek: Massachusetts Maritime Academy – Football

Reese Whelan: Florida Southern – Swimming

Bradwell Institute

Jaylin Frasier: Columbus State – Basketball

Ashley Dearing Award Winner

Also, Mike Cabellero takes home the 69th Ashley Dearing Award, which goes to the best multisport athlete.

Cabellero played football, basketball, and soccer this year.

On the gridiron, he finished his senior season with more than 1,000 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Cabellero received All-Region and All-Greater Savannah honors. He’ll continue his football career at Webber International University.

In basketball, Cabellero averaged 12 points per game and helped Windsor Forest make it to the state championship game for the first time in school history.