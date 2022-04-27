SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Benedictine is one of many Coastal Empire teams that will move on in the playoffs. The Cadet won with a final score of 22-1 against Westover. More local scores are listed below.

Game One

Benedictine 11
Westover 1

Richmond Hill 12
Lakeside 2

Wayne County 8
Mundy’s Mill 7

Jenkins 1
Cairo 13

Islands 5
Bainbridge 11

Game Two

Benedictine 22
Westover 1

Richmond Hill 15
Lakeside 3

Islands 4
Bainbridge 7

Jenkins 0
Cairo 16

Other games

Effingham County 13
North Atlanta 10

Beaufort Academy 5
John Paul II 13