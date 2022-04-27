SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Benedictine is one of many Coastal Empire teams that will move on in the playoffs. The Cadet won with a final score of 22-1 against Westover. More local scores are listed below.
Game One
Benedictine 11
Westover 1
Richmond Hill 12
Lakeside 2
Wayne County 8
Mundy’s Mill 7
Jenkins 1
Cairo 13
Islands 5
Bainbridge 11
Game Two
Benedictine 22
Westover 1
Richmond Hill 15
Lakeside 3
Islands 4
Bainbridge 7
Jenkins 0
Cairo 16
Other games
Effingham County 13
North Atlanta 10
Beaufort Academy 5
John Paul II 13