Local Soccer Recap: Spirit pick up win, Clovers earn draw in Cup match

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Spirit scored early and often on its way to an impressive 3-2 win over Florida Sol and the Savannah Clovers earned a 1-1 tie with Soda City FC in its first match of the NISA Independent Cup.

Abbie Biddle led the Spirit with two goals at Benedictine Military School Saturday night, while captain Erin O’Hearn netted a goal as well.

The Clovers faced an early deficit against Soda City FC at Memorial Stadium, but erased it quickly with a Giovanny Lares goal midway through the first half.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you highlights from both Memorial Stadium and Benedictine Military School.