SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah superstar is back in her hometown this weekend, and the city has put together a warm welcome back.

Flau’jae Johnson, a reigning national champion with the LSU Tigers and well-known rapper, is also giving back to the city that has helped her become the person she is today.

On Sunday, Flau’jae is hosting a back-to-school festival at Lake Mayer Park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Families can pick up free back-to-school necessities such as backpacks, uniforms, shoes and headphones.

Plus, the festival will have plenty of fun activities including music, food, bounce houses, face painting, a 3-on-3 tournament and a skate park with a DJ.

But the weekend kicked off Friday with a welcome-home parade for Flau’jae near the Savannah Civic Center.

This afternoon, she’ll be visiting the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, which she attended as a kid. She plans to drop off a $10,000 donation to the Club.

Later Friday at AMC Theaters on Shawnee Street, there will be a screening of Flau’jae’s Oscar-qualified documentary. Doors open at 6 p.m. and is free for the first 100 people.

Saturday, from 5 to 7 p.m., Flau’jae will host a meet and greet at the DTLR shoe store on 109 Minus Ave. in Garden City. Posters will be provided.

WSAV Sports spoke with Flau’jae about her impact on the community and her influence on the younger generation.

“A lot of kids, they are always telling me, “I want to be just like you,” she said. “I tell them, be better than me. Make a bigger impact than I can. So, I think that’s a major key in life and I’m just honored to be able to be a vessel to do that.”