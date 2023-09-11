SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Brandon Moran, a professional MMA fighter out of Savannah, started his journey in the sport 10 years ago and has not lost a fight. Many people say he’s the next big thing out of the city and one day, he will be a world champion of a major organization.

“It’s a funny story, I was actually with one of my friends coming down here [Champions Training Center] to learn something for wrestling,” Moran said. “I just fell in love with it.”

The Beach High School alum started his MMA training in 2012 and had his first amateur fight in 2013.

“It was always my goal to be one of the top fighters out of Savannah and the region,” Muhsin Corbbrey, Moran’s head MMA coach and trainer, said. “Now it’s my goal to make him the biggest name that ever came out of the region.”

In seven years, Moran finished his amateur career undefeated and made his professional debut in 2021. He won his debut and since then, Moran has won two more fights, winning his latest fight earlier this month by submission.

“He has all of the potential and all the tools that make a great fighter,” Corbbrey said. “His attitude is that of a champion.”