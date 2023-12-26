HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Maria Francescotti fell in love with the water as a little girl, and ten years later, she reached a lifetime achievement.

“It has always been a dream of mine to compete as a part of Team USA,” Maria Francescotti said. “It’s very exciting, it’s happening now.”

This past November that dream came true when Maria represented the red, white, and blue at the Parapan American Games in Chile. At the meet, Francescotti took home first place for the women’s 100m backstroke.

Then, in December, at the U.S. Paralympics in Orlando, Maria captured two more medals. She won silver for the women’s S9 100m and gold for the 400m medley relay.

Those are just some of her recent accomplishments, but it’s not why she loves the water so much.

“When she was born, she was diagnosed with Poland syndrome and symbrachydactyly,” Annette Francescotti, Maria’s mother, said.

Symbrachydactyly is when the fingers of a person’s hand are fused. Poland Syndrome affects Maria’s arm and pectoral muscles, ultimately hindering her strength.

At nine years old, Maria’s coach recommended the paralympics to her.

“From the second I found out about all these opportunities, I knew that was the path I wanted to take and become a high-level swimmer,” Maria said.

Her first Paralympics meet would be in Cincinnati, OH. On that day, Maria did not just find out she was a good swimmer, but she found a sense of belonging.

“I remember after the first day there, she was just beaming and said, ‘Mom, none of us are different because all of us are different,'” Annette said. “It was such a different experience than what she had at all of her club meets where she was the only one.”