SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) – In Georiga, boys’ volleyball is not a sport sanctioned by the GHSA, yet. However, several local schools added club programs this spring. They hope the sport will be sanctioned by the association next year.

The popularity of boys’ volleyball is on the rise regionally. South Carolina sanctioned the sport in April 2022.

“We have a couple of people in the southeast that wanted to play,” New Hampstead Volleyball Coach Rhianna Brown said. “So I got together with those coaches and we formed our little southeast district. “

New Hampstead girls’ volleyball Coach Rhianna Brown and Islands Coach Jessica Decker decided to start programs at their schools and they received a lot of interest.

“During the tryouts,” Decker said, “I think I had about 22 kids that showed up total.”

“We did sign-ups and we had about 57 students sign up the first day,” Brown said. “At tryouts, we’ve had about 40 students at each tryout.”

On the court, the players have talent, but their technical skills are lacking. One reason is there is no youth boys’ volleyball program in the area.

“It’s a lot of bad habits that need to be broken,” Decker said.

But the players still have fun.

“Playing ball really,” said football player Caleb Smith. “Yeah, I like that.”

“I thought you hit with your hands,” sophomore Joshua Wilson said, “but it was actually with your wrists. I didn’t know that until now.”

Like any other sport, there are costs involved: Travel, referees, equipment and jerseys.

“It’s not GHSA,” Brown said. “We are not funded by the district. So trying to figure out how we are going to pay for uniforms and transport the students when we have to go away to tournaments. That’s been the biggest challenge so far.”

With the proper training, there is a possibility these athletes could earn a college scholarship.

“There are eight schools — I think — in Georgia that have men’s volleyball,” Decker said. “Those are just open scholarships that are waiting for boys to pick up. 85 percent of the scholarships that go to boys from those Georgia schools are out of state.”

Richmond Hill also has started a boys’ volleyball program.