SAVANNAH, Ga. — Sometimes in life, you have to learn to roll with the punches — and nobody understands that better than Deanre Jackson

I’m not sure if I can describe it at the moment… Honestly, I’m still processing it,” Jackson said.

And believe us there’s – a lot to process.

It starts with his freshman year, missing the season with a torn ACL.

“Having an ACL is tough, going through that rehab,” Jackson explained.

But rehab helped Jackson get back on the field for a breakout sophomore season.

Then, in his junior year, he tore his ACL again.

He said, “Going through that – it made me realize, you have to enjoy yourself and enjoy your time with what you doing.”

After another round of rehab and hard work, Jackson was ready to make his return for his senior year.

But before the season, one of life’s greatest challenges would hit him head-on.

“My father growing up, he was real tough on me. He loved me and everything… and seeing him go through the struggle it was like man, this life stuff is serious,” Jackson told News 3.

Jackson’s father passed away in June.

“He was always happy and trying to make sure I was in the best position that I could be in. That showed me if I help others and seeing other people happy. That makes me happy as well,” he said.

Jackson’s pain helped him find purpose.

Turning into a team leader – someone coaches and players can always count on.

Coach John Mohring added, “This guy has had to deal with more in his life than most people have to and you can barely tell. He comes in with a positive attitude, works hard, and he’s just a grinder. He’s a true dawg in the locker room”

Jackson finished up by saying, “The advice that I would give to someone that is going through something similar is be with the people you love and if you don’t try to gravitate towards you find happiness in.”

And it’s safe to say that Jackson has found his happy place.