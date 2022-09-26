(WSAV) – Hurricane Ian is causing scheduling chaos for Week 7 of the high school football season.



More than half-a-dozen games that were originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday have now been rescheduled for Wednesday of this week.



Our WSAV CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week was going to be Bluffton vs. Hilton Head, but that game has also been rescheduled for Wednesday. Due to scheduling constraints, the Game of the Week must be on a Friday, so it remains to be seen what the new game will be or whether we will have one at all. There will be more updates to come as soon as we have more information.



Here are a list of rescheduled games. This will be updated throughout the week as more announcements are made:





WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28:

Cardinal Newman at John Paul II (6:30 p.m.)



Palmetto Christian at Beaufort Academy (6:30 p.m.)



Beach at Country Day (7 p.m.)



Long Co at Savannah Christian (7 p.m.)



Bluffton at Hilton Head (7 p.m.)



Islands at Southeast Bulloch (7 p.m.)



Philip Simmons at Beaufort (7:30 p.m.)



Lucy Beckham at May River (7:30 p.m.)



North Charleston at Battery Creek (7:30 p.m.)





THURSDAY, SEPT. 29:



Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Estill (7:00 p.m.)



Bethune-Bowman at Whale Branch (7:30 p.m.)



Hilton Head Christian at First Baptist (7:30 p.m.)